ATLANTA - You can add NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal to the list of people involved in orchestrating events for Atlanta’s Super Bowl weekend.
O’Neal announced he is bringing “Shaq’s Fun House” to the Battery at Suntrust Park in Cobb County on Feb.1, two days before the big game in Atlanta.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Super Bowl LIII]
The event features performances by Atlanta’s own Migos, DJ Tiesto, Diplo, Lil Jon, T-Pain, and a set by Shaq as DJ Diesel.
“Shaq’s Fun House” will feature a full carnival midway, a performance from Mystère by Cirque Du Soleil, interactive circus performers, food options from iconic Atlanta restaurants, a premium open bar and more.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday, Dec. 13.
RELATED STORIES:
“I am so pumped to be taking my Fun House to Atlanta as part of the largest sporting event in the country,” O’Neal said. “With the ultimate mix of festival, carnival, and circus elements, I guarantee this will be the most fun and exciting party of the year. Now can you dig it?”
A complete carnival midway experience will be built for guests including rides, carnival games, and a dedicated Circus Sideshow Stage.
Waffle House will be serving their staples in a full replica pop-up diner. STK Steakhouse will be serving special STK x SHAQ collaboration gourmet bites for the night.
Shaq’s Fun House” is O’Neal’s personal event series that activates at leading sports and entertainment events. Part music festival, part carnival, part circus, “Shaq’s Fun House” is described as pairing super star talent with a unique over-the-top interactive carnival experience.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}