0 Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest coming to Atlanta

Atlanta will play host to the Super Bowl at the end of this NFL season. And even if the Falcons aren't playing in it and you can't afford a ticket, there will still be plenty of activities to enjoy associated with the game.

Atlanta producer Jermaine Dupri will produce a free concert series in the days leading up to Super Bowl LIII. The 6-day Super Bowl LIVE concert series will take place in the days leading up to the game at Centennial Olympic Park.

On Monday, On Location Experiences and Bud Light announced the launch of the first-ever Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest.

The three-night festival will take place Thursday, Jan. 31 through Saturday, Feb. 2 at State Farm Arena. Full talent lineup will be announced this week. EA SPORTS BOWL will kick off the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest Weekend on Thursday.

“The number of live, world-class events that fans can experience during Super Bowl week expands each year," said Peter O’Reilly from the NFL. "The Super Bowl Music Fest will bring phenomenal talent and energy to the heart of the Super Bowl LIII campus in downtown Atlanta.”

In addition to top-level talent spanning a multitude of genres, the festival will feature celebrity and athlete appearances.

"Bud Light brings people together, and there are no two better occasions that do that than sports and music," said Michel Doukeris from Anheuser-Busch. "The Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest is going to be a destination for everyone in Atlanta whether your team is playing in the game or not, and make Super Bowl weekend bigger than ever before,”

“At On Location, we are always looking for new ways to elevate the Super Bowl experience, which is why we are very excited to present the first-ever Super Bowl Music Fest." said John Collins, CEO of On Location Experiences.

Steve Koonin, CEO of the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, added, “We are extremely excited to be partnering with On Location Experiences on the first-ever Super Bowl Music Fest and thrilled to welcome 45,000 fans from all over the world as part of this amazing weekend to the all new, re-imaged, state-of-the-art State Farm Arena.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.