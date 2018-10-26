Atlanta's Jermaine Dupri to produce Super Bowl LIVE concert series

ATLANTA - The Super Bowl committee announced Friday that Atlanta producer Jermaine Dupri will produce a concert series in the days leading up to Super Bowl LII.
Dupri is set to coordinate musical acts for the Super Bowl LIVE concert series on the main stage of Centennial Olympic Park. The shows will run for six days before the Super Bowl.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach is at the news conference Friday morning where Dupri talked about what to expect.
We'll have the latest on what Jermaine Dupri plans for the Super Bowl LIVE concert series, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
