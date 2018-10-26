  • Atlanta's Jermaine Dupri to produce Super Bowl LIVE concert series

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    ATLANTA - The Super Bowl committee announced Friday that Atlanta producer Jermaine Dupri will produce a concert series in the days leading up to Super Bowl LII.

    Dupri is set to coordinate musical acts for the Super Bowl LIVE concert series on the main stage of Centennial Olympic Park. The shows will run for six days before the Super Bowl.  

