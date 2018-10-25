Georgia toddler paralyzed overnight as AFM fears grow nationwide

ATLANTA - A Georgia mother said her toddler went to bed sick and woke up paralyzed from the neck down.
It's the latest in a series of mysterious illnesses that are baffling doctors.
The young patients were treated at Scottish Rite after they fell ill and then woke up partially paralyzed.
Doctors are still working to figure out what causes acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM, but they tell Channel 2 Action News the rare condition is similar to polio, in that it can cause muscle weakness or partial paralysis.
And like polio, doctors believe AFM is caused by a virus, but they don’t know which virus.
That was the case for a 2-year-old Abagail. Her mother said one moment she was a healthy child who came down with a double ear infection and fever. Then a few days later, she woke up paralyzed from the neck down.
