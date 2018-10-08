Georgia mother warns of mysterious illness that left her son partially paralyzed

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A sudden spike in a rare illness that leaves children partially paralyzed has parents and doctors nationwide concerned.
The disease called acute flaccid myelitis, or "AFM," is similar to polio. The Centers for Disease Control says that only 300 cases of the disease has been reported since 2014.
There have been six reported cases in Minnesota over the past month.
A local mother in metro Atlanta spoke with Channel 2 Action News about how the disease recently affected her 3-year-old son.
The symptoms the mother wants all parents to know, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}