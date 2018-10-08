0 Hurricane Watch issued for Florida Panhandle as Tropical Storm Michael strengthens

ATLANTA - All eyes are on Tropical Storm Michael as it begins to make its move into the Gulf of Mexico and possibly later impact Georgia.

Channel 2's team of Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologists have been using the world's most powerful weather technology to monitor the storm for more than a week even before it was classified as a tropical system.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton has been tracking tropical storms and hurricanes for more than 30 years with Channel 2 Action News and she said that you need to be watching Tropical Storm Michael.

As of Monday morning, the storm is gaining strength and is near hurricane strength. Maximum sustained winds are at 70 mph and the storm is moving at 7 mph to the north.

TROPICAL STORM MICHAEL: 5AM Update shows it is increasing in intensity. Sustained winds now 70 mph. It will become a hurricane later today. Expected to make landfall along Florida panhandle or Big Bend area on Wednesday and moving across GA WED PM/Thurs pic.twitter.com/nnHchEGsxd — Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) October 8, 2018

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

The Cuban province of Pinar del Rio

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

The Cuban province of the Isle of Youth

The coast of Mexico from Tulum to Cabo Catoche, including Cozumel

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Navarre Florida to Anna Maria Island Florida, including Tampa Bay

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Alabama-Florida border to Suwanee River Florida

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Suwanee River to Anna Maria Island Florida, including Tampa Bay

Alabama-Florida border to the Mississippi-Alabama border

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 12 hours. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed

to completion.

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

State of Emergency Declared for Florida

Florida Governor Rick Scott declared state of emergency as Tropical Storm Michael barrels toward Panhandle.

Scott has suspended his Senate campaign to focus on the impending storm, he announced Sunday.

“This storm will be life-threatening and extremely dangerous,” he warned during a Sunday afternoon briefing.

“This storm has the potential to bring devastating impacts to the Panhandle and Big Bend and every family must be prepared,” Scott said.

