Mysterious illness that partially paralyzes children on the rise

ATLANTA - There is an uptick in a mysterious illness impacting children.
It is raising some serious red flags with Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention researchers.
The rare disease is called acute flaccid myelitis or "AFM" and is similar to polio.
Minnesota's health department has reported six cases of the illness since last month.
The CDC says it starts as a common cold, but later partially paralyzes children.
Right now, there is no cure for the illness.
