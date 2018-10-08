Video shows chaos at Lil Wayne concert in Atlanta, injuries reported

ATLANTA - Fans went running during a rap concert near Underground Atlanta when they thought they heard gunshots Sunday night.
Lil Wayne was performing as part of the A3C Hip Hop Festival and Conference at the Georgia Freight Depot on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Atlanta.
Officials with the Atlanta Police Department told Channel 2 Action News it appears someone in the crowd yelled that they heard gunshots.
Fans are seen on video running away from the area.
Police tell us 12 minor injuries were reported to police such as ankle injuries and lacerations from attempting to jump fences.
At this time, police said they have been unable to locate any evidence to support claims that shots were fired.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Everything you need to know for Braves-Dodgers NLDS Game 3 at SunTrust Park
- Tropical Storm Michael forms, will bring rain to Georgia this week
- Georgia-born 'The Walking Dead' actor dead at 76
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}