0 Barbara Bush marries Atlanta native in secret ceremony

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine - It must be difficult to keep a secret from the nation, especially if you’re not only a daughter of a president but also the granddaughter of another commander in chief, but Barbara Bush, daughter of President George W. Bush, did just that, getting married in a secret, intimate ceremony.

Her father escorted her down the aisle to wedding groom Craig Coyne Sunday, People Magazine reported.

Only 20 family members, including grandfather President George H.W. Bush, were in attendance at the ceremony at the Bush compound in Kennebunkport, Maine.

The pair got engaged over the summer during a family gathering at a special place at the compound.

The location was in the same spot, overlooking the ocean where the elder Bush proposed to his wife Barbara, and the bride’s namesake, 75 years ago in Aug. 1943, People reported.

The ceremony was fully a family affair.

Jenna Bush Hager was her matron of honor. Bush Hager’s daughters Margaret and Poppy were flower girls, as was Coyne’s niece, Emma. Poppy was also the ring bearer. The groom’s brother, Edward Coyne III was the best man.

Bush’s aunt, Dorothy Bush Koch, officiated the ceremony, the “Today” show reported.

Coyne and Bush started dating last year after being set up on a blind date.

She served as CEO of Global Health Corps, a public health non-profit she co-founded in 2008, the “Today” show reported.

Bush stepped down as CEO earlier this year. She remains as the board chair for the group, People reported.

Coyne is from Atlanta, Georgia, and is the son of Darlene and Edward James Coyne, Jr. He is an actor who appeared in “Jarhead,” “Look at Me” and “The Snowtown Murders.”

