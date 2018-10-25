NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - A family is facing an unimaginable tragedy after a 16-year-old was shot and killed after leaving work at Zaxby’s.
Channel 2’s Audrey Washington spoke to Quinton Kevon Martin's father who said his son was coming home from work at the Zaxby’s location on Greenway Drive in Newton County last night when someone opened fire.
Martin and his manager were shot. The manager was shot several times. The teen later died.
The father said Martin would’ve been 17 next month and was an honor roll student at Alcovy High School. He was working to save money for a car, Martin's father said.
