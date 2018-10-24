Wealthy Georgians with exotic cars accused of cheating local taxpayers

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Wealthy Georgians with garages filled with exotic cars are accused of cheating local taxpayers.
Channel 2's Mark Winne investigated for months, leading up to a local raid by the Georgia Department of Revenue Special Investigations Unit, Federal Aviation Administration, Sandy Springs Police Department, and Cobb County Police Department.
Authorities executed search warrants for an investigation focused on two men accused of registering numerous exotic cars in Montana because the state does not charge sales tax or ad valorem tax on cars, unlike Georgia and most other states.
However, the owners of the cars live in Georgia.
"It’s costing the state of Georgia millions of dollars a year," Chief Josh Waites of the Department of Revenue said.
Winne takes you inside the raid and details the impact on your wallet, Thursday on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
