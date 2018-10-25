CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police say they have a person of interest in the death of model Kelsey Quayle.
Quayle, 28, died after being shot while driving to work on October 8, police said.
Clayton County police released surveillance video Thursday on their Facebook page of a man they consider a person of interest.
"We have obtained multiple surveillance videos from the area where Kelsey Quayle was shot and are attempting to identify a male seen in video obtained from a source," the Clayton County Police Department said in a release. "We have confirmed that the male was the driver of a 2011-2014 Chrysler 200 that is possibly gray in color."
Police said the man is seen walking up to a bus and knocking but not being allowed to enter. Police say they know the same man was involved in a fight outside of his vehicle in the area Quayle was shot.
The model from California moved to the Atlanta area two months ago.
Clayton County police said Quayle was driving on Upper Riverdale Road near Roy Huie Road around 7 a.m. October 8 when her white Mazda 626 suddenly went into oncoming traffic and crashed into two cars.
Paramedics found Quayle unconscious. They transported her to the hospital.
"Upon her being transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, it was found she had suffered a gunshot wound," Capt. Scott Stubbs, of the Clayton County Police Department, said.
Anyone who may have information pertaining to the identity of the male in the video is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8744).
