Human remains found on Kennesaw Mountain Park property

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Official say human remains were found Monday on the Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park property.
The Cobb County Police Department said the skeletal remains were found by a citizen.
It isn't clear if the remains are male or female.
Cobb County police are working with the National Park ranger service and the Cobb County Medical Examiner's Office to remove the remains.
"It is a slow process to remove skeleton remains from a site," officials said.
The Cobb County Medical Center will work to identify the remains and notify family members.
