20 Mega Millions tickets worth $10K sold in Georgia

ATLANTA - Twenty people who bought Mega Millions tickets in Georgia are waking up $10,000 richer today!
20 $10,000 winners in Tuesday's #MegaMillions drawing! The tickets were sold in Athens, Atlanta (2), Buford, Conyers, Fort Valley, Hinesville, Kennesaw, LaGrange, Marietta (2), Pooler, Rising Fawn, Sandy Springs, Savanah, Tallapoosa (2), Trenton, Villa Rica and Warner Robins! pic.twitter.com/cdWofWdYzB— Georgia Lottery (@GeorgiaLottery) October 24, 2018
The winning tickets were sold in the following locations: Athens, Atlanta (2), Buford, Conyers, Fort Valley, Hinesville, Kennesaw, LaGrange, Marietta (2), Pooler, Rising Fawn, Sandy Springs, Savanah, Tallapoosa (2), Trenton, Villa Rica and Warner Robins.
DRAWING DETAILS
Lottery officials say the final numbers are in and the winning Mega Millions lottery ticket is just shy of the all-time world record.
The earlier estimate of $1.6 billion would have been a world record for lotteries, but actual sales came in just short of the estimate for a total of $1.537 billion, if paid out over 30 years.
That's worth about $877.8 million in a lump-sum cash payment.
Maryland Lottery spokeswoman Carol Gentry said estimated payouts are based on historical patterns, and `there are few precedents for a jackpot of this size."
She said typically about 70 percent of sales occur on the day of the drawing, "so forecasting precise numbers in advance can be difficult" and that's why they always use the term "estimate."
One jackpot winning ticket was sold in South Carolina.
The winning numbers were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5.
