ATLANTA - One winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket was sold in somewhere in South Carolina, the state's Education Lottery announced early Wednesday.
Lottery officials are scheduled to release more information later today. Results from other states are pending.
We're working to learn more about the winner of the $1.6 billion Mega Millions winner on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
The numbers for this week's historic Mega Millions Jackpot were announced late Tuesday night.
The jackpot numbers were: 28, 70, 5, 62, 65, with a Mega Ball of 5.
Up for grabs is $1.6 billion in the Mega Millions lotto. The cash payout? $913.7 million to a single winner.
The odds of winning the $1.6 billion jackpot was listed at 1 in 302,575,350, but that didn't stop thousands, if not millions, of people from playing across the country.
[READ: How much money will you actually get if you win Mega Millions jackpot?]
Mega Millions' Impact on Georgia's
The Georgia Lottery said the current Mega Millions cycle, which began in July, has raised an estimated $24.3 million for the HOPE Scholarship and Pre-K programs in the state.
Fifteen people won $1 million in Friday’s drawing, according to the Georgia Lottery's website.
According to the Georgia Lottery, 14 players in Georgia won $10,000.
Those tickets were purchased in Alpharetta, Athens, Atlanta, Cave Spring, Cornelia, Duluth, Macon, Marietta (2), McDonough, Morrow, Sandy Springs, Stone Mountain and Tifton.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}