ATLANTA - In a matter of hours, $1.6 billion dollars could be yours.
The last time anyone won the Mega Millions jackpot was in July.
The world record drawing will happen in the WSB-TV studios in Midtown Tuesday night.
We’re breaking down details of the drawing and taking you to stores expecting last-minute winning hopefuls to flood stores for tickets, for live updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
[READ: How much money will you actually get if you win Mega Millions jackpot?]
There was no Mega Millions winner when the record drawing of $1 billion was drawn Friday, rolling over at a whopping $1.6 billion.
Fifteen people won $1 million in Friday’s drawing, according to the Georgia :ottery's website.
According to the Georgia Lottery, 14 players in Georgia won $10,000.
Those tickets were purchased in Alpharetta, Athens, Atlanta, Cave Spring, Cornelia, Duluth, Macon, Marietta (2), McDonough, Morrow, Sandy Springs, Stone Mountain and Tifton.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}