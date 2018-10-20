There was no winner in the historic Mega Millions jackpot overnight.
The jackpot rolled over at a whopping $1.6 billion. Fifteen people won $1 million, according to the Georgia lottery's website.
Here are the winning numbers from Friday's historic drawing: 65-53-23-15-70 Mega Ball: 7
According to the Georgia Lottery, fourteen players in Georgia won $10,000.
Those tickets were purchased in Alpharetta, Athens, Atlanta, Cave Spring, Cornelia, Duluth, Macon, Marietta (2), McDonough, Morrow, Sandy Springs, Stone Mountain and Tifton.
Friday night, the Mega Millions reached a new milestone with a $1 billion jackpot, the largest in the game's history.
The Powerball jackpot rolled over to $430 million Thursday morning after no one matched the numbers.
The odds of winning a jackpot remain abysmal at 1 in 258.9 million for Mega Millions and 1 in 292.2 million for Powerball.
