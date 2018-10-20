Police: Couple rode on moped with 5-month-old child wedged between them

A Virginia couple is accused of riding on a moped with their 5-month-old child wedged between them, WTVR reported.
Athena Colon, 24, and Cane Hartwick Jr., 26, of Spotsylvania County, were arrested and charged with two counts of felony child neglect, the television station reported.
Authorities said they began receiving multiple calls about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday from residents who reported a young child riding in unsafe conditions. Deputies caught up with the moped and the child was taken to a hospital to be treated for a severe rash.
"Deputies discovered that (the couple’s) 5-month-old child had been positioned between them on the moped while traveling on the highway,” a Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said
Investigators have not released any other information about the child, or whether he was released to other family members, WTVR reported.
