7 charged in Fort Valley State 'pimping investigation'

Seven people are now charged in a Fort Valley State pimping investigation.
Channel 2 investigative reporter Nicole Carr learned most charges are against a former Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority advisor, former university executive assistant, Alecia Johnson.
The charges were announced by a district attorney in Macon Friday.
The attorney for an ex-administrator at the center of a university sexual misconduct investigation and a state criminal investigation told Channel 2 Action News that his client is not a pimp, confirming the nature of the allegations lodged against the former sorority advisor.
In an interview with Carr, Adrian Patrick said he began representing Johnson earlier this month, shortly after her resignation from Fort Valley State University.
That’s where Johnson served as the longtime executive assistant to the university’s president.
"She's not a pimp, and she's not a madam -- none of that," Patrick said on Monday. "She's not guilty. She did not do anything."
The Snellville attorney heard about Johnson's case through mutual acquaintances in their hometown.
