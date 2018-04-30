ATLANTA - The attorney for an ex-administrator at the center of a university sexual misconduct and state criminal investigation tells Channel 2 Action News that his client is not a pimp, confirming the nature of the allegations lodged against the former sorority advisor.
In an interview with Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Nicole Carr, Adrian Patrick said he began representing Alecia Johnson earlier this month and shortly after her resignation from Fort Valley State University.
Patrick describes hardships his client is facing amid the ongoing investigation, and what she’s told him about accusations of prostitution, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
That’s where Johnson served as the longtime executive assistant to the university’s president.
Johnson has not been arrested or charged in the ongoing state criminal investigation, but she was identified as a person of interest in the probe when Carr obtained her personnel file through an open records request last week.
Most of the criminal investigation files are sealed and have not been accessed by the media or Johnson’s defense.
"She's not a pimp, and she's not a madam," Patrick said on Monday.
The allegations and rumors of sexual misconduct, to include prostitution, are tied to Johnson’s affiliation with the Fort Valley State campus chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Johnson is a member of the organization and served as a graduate advisor.
