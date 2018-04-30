  • After Alabama incidents, protesters gather at Waffle House's Gwinnett HQ

    By: Audrey Washington

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - In response to a controversial incident at an Alabama Waffle House, a coalition of local activist groups are protesting Monday at the restaurant chain’s metro Atlanta headquarters and calling for a national boycott. 

    Channel 2's Audrey Washington reports the protesters are meeting with Waffle House officials inside the chain's headquarters.

    A flyer making the rounds on social media this weekend calls for a nationwide boycott of Waffle House on May 4, nearly two weeks after the arrest of 25-year-old Chikesia Clemons at a restaurant in Saraland, Alabama.

    Video of the April 22 incident shows Clemons, who is black, being thrown to the ground and having her breasts exposed during a scuffle with several police officers.

