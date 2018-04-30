GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - In response to a controversial incident at an Alabama Waffle House, a coalition of local activist groups are protesting Monday at the restaurant chain’s metro Atlanta headquarters and calling for a national boycott.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington reports the protesters are meeting with Waffle House officials inside the chain's headquarters.
BREAKING: @WaffleHouse officials just allowed the press and protesters inside HQ's to watch video of controversial arrest. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/8t1VXASpRG— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) April 30, 2018
WATCH Channel 2 Action News at Noon for a LIVE report.
A flyer making the rounds on social media this weekend calls for a nationwide boycott of Waffle House on May 4, nearly two weeks after the arrest of 25-year-old Chikesia Clemons at a restaurant in Saraland, Alabama.
Video of the April 22 incident shows Clemons, who is black, being thrown to the ground and having her breasts exposed during a scuffle with several police officers.
