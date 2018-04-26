  • University employee at center of sorority sex scandal resigns

    By: Nicole Carr

    Updated:

    FORT VALLEY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned a Fort Valley State University employee at the center of sexual misconduct and GBI criminal investigations has resigned from her position.

    Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Nicole Carr obtained Alecia Johnson’s personnel file through an open records request.

    Johnson, the University president’s former executive assistant, worked for the state institution since 2004, receiving consistent, stellar reviews.

    Last year, her salary increased to $64,000 with a promotion to oversee university special events, in addition to her duties in the president’s office.

    Johnson submitted a resignation letter on April 18, the same day the national office for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated revealed its own probe into sexual misconduct allegations involving a Fort Valley State University employee who is also a graduate member of the sorority.

