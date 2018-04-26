WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in northwest Georgia are investigating after a high school teacher was arrested on a variety of charges.
Channel 2 Action News has learned Raquel Eleana Spencer, who taught at Northwest Whitfield High School, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student and having heroin on school campus.
We’re working to learn how investigators broke the case and what’s next in the investigation, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
Spencer was arrested and taken to the Whitefield County Correctional Center.
She’s been charged with possession of heroin and sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority.
