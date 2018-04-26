  • Investigators: Teacher accused of sex with student also had heroin in school

    Updated:

    WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in northwest Georgia are investigating after a high school teacher was arrested on a variety of charges.

    Channel 2 Action News has learned Raquel Eleana Spencer, who taught at Northwest Whitfield High School, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student and having heroin on school campus.

    We’re working to learn how investigators broke the case and what’s next in the investigation, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

    Spencer was arrested and taken to the Whitefield County Correctional Center.

    She’s been charged with possession of heroin and sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Investigators: Teacher accused of sex with student also had heroin in school

  • Headline Goes Here

    Damaging winds and small hail possible as storms head our way

  • Headline Goes Here

    GBI investigating second scene in officer-involved in Villa Rica

  • Headline Goes Here

    AT 5: Is legal pot a good thing? We travel to Colorado to get the real story

  • Headline Goes Here

    AT 6: 50+ horses missing across southeast after vet student ‘adopts' them