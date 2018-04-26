Damaging wind, small hail possible as potential severe storms head our way

ATLANTA - You'll especially want to count on Severe Weather Team 2 Thursday as possible severe storms head our way.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the timing in your neighborhood, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said isolated strong or severe thunderstorms could bring small hail and damaging wind gusts of between 40 mph and 60 mph Metro Atlanta could get up to an inch of rain in some areas.
"Primary threats are damaging winds and small hail," Minton said.
Rain should arrive by noon and a “rumble” of thunder should hit by 5 p.m.
