Teen was driving 106 mph when she crashed, killed best friend, prosecutors say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Only Channel 2 Action News was in court Wednesday when a teenager learned she faces a felony vehicular homicide in the death of her best friend.
Cristina Pavon-Baker, 17, crashed on Interstate 75 in Morrow during Senior Skip Day. The wreck killed Mikayla Penn, 18.
The request from the driver that outraged the Clayton County District Attorney, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
Prosecutors say Baker drove 106 mph in a 65 mph zone along the I-75/Jonesboro Road exit.
Her Mini Cooper flipped and crashed, killing Penn.
Baker now faces charges of vehicular homicide, reckless driving and speeding.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}