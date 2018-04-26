  • Teen was driving 106 mph when she crashed, killed best friend, prosecutors say

    By: Tom Jones

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Only Channel 2 Action News was in court Wednesday when a teenager learned she faces a felony vehicular homicide in the death of her best friend.

    Cristina Pavon-Baker, 17, crashed on Interstate 75 in Morrow during Senior Skip Day. The wreck killed Mikayla Penn, 18.

    Prosecutors say Baker drove 106 mph in a 65 mph zone along the I-75/Jonesboro Road exit.

    Her Mini Cooper flipped and crashed, killing Penn.

    Baker now faces charges of vehicular homicide, reckless driving and speeding.

