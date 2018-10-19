Trapper nabs 4th coyote from same neighborhood

ROSWELL, Ga. - Another coyote has been captured – the fourth in the same Roswell neighborhood.
A trapper showed Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon his latest catch.
“Got there and checked my traps and this is what we got this morning,” the trapper said.
Inside the cage was a 45-pound coyote, caught not far from Roswell High School.
The trapper’s warning as more and more coyotes show up across the metro, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
Just met this 45 pound coyote that was captured today near Roswell High School. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/JPWL4Ln5gB— Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) October 18, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}