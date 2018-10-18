Police search for mother who abandoned child on stranger's doorstep (Video)

SPRING, TEXAS - Police in Texas are investigating after a mother abandoned her 2-year-old son in front of a stranger’s house.
KTVT reported that deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Spring, Texas, when a 911 caller said she heard a knock at her door. When she answered it, she found the child but no adult.
“When deputies arrived they viewed video surveillance and observed a black female arrive at the residence in a white passenger car,” Lt. Scott Spencer, with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, said in a Thursday morning news release. “The suspect is observed running toward the front door of the residence while lifting the child in the air by one arm. Once the suspect arrives at the front door she rings the door bell, knocks on the door and then flees back to her vehicle abandoning the 2 year child and two bags she was carrying. The entire incident lasted 23 seconds.”
“The child is uninjured and appears to be in good health,” Spencer said, adding that Child Protective Services took custody of the boy.
In an update later Thursday morning, the Sheriff’s Office said the father of the child had been found. The identities of the mother and child have not been released.
“With the help of our local media and our community, the father of the abandoned child has been located.”
KTRK reported the identity of the child and said that the boy’s father lives next door to the house where the child was abandoned.
