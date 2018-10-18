SPRING, Texas - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said that during an investigation of a woman who left a 2-year-old boy in front of a stranger’s house they found out she was a family friend.
“On the morning of October 18, 2018, the father was leaving his residence when he was approached by our media partners asking if he knew anything about the child,” authorities said in an update Thursday. “At that time, the father was shown the video and immediately identified the child as his son.”
According to KTRK, the father told authorities that the mother of the child, who was in the hospital, texted the boy’s father to let him know a friend was going to drop the boy off at his home Wednesday afternoon.
The father said he assumed plans changed when his son didn’t arrive, and had left his house.
“The suspect in the video dropped the child off after the father had left his residence and at the wrong residence,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “The female in the video then left location without verifying anyone was home or who she was releasing the child to.”
The woman is being charged with felony child abandonment, according to KTRK. Authorities are not releasing her name.
