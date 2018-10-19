ATLANTA - The big winner of Friday’s historic Mega Millions jackpot can use a new Georgia law to keep people from asking for a piece of the money.
The law saying the winner does not have to give up the winner's name has been on the books in Georgia for only six months.
“I love that law because you have people coming out of the woodwork when you win. Sometime you don't want everybody to know you won,” a Mega Millions player told Channel 2 Action News.
On Friday, lottery officials announced the jackpot jumped to $1 billion.
Since May 7, 74 people have won more than $250,000 in Georgia, and every single one of them has signed a paper to remain anonymous.
