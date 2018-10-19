Tonight's the night: Mega Millions jackpot of $970M up for grabs

What would you buy if you won the jackpot? Well, if you can beat the odds, you can win more than a billion dollars by matching all the numbers for Mega Millions and Powerball.
On Thursday, the jackpot for Mega Millions jumped to a record $970 million.
We're covering every angle of the Mega Millions jackpot ahead of tonight's drawing on Channel 2-- throughout the day on Channel 2 Action News.
The Powerball jackpot rolled over to $430 million Thursday morning after no one matched the numbers.
One person in Macon won a $1 million Powerball prize Wednesday.
TRENDING STORIES:
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's News App for breaking news alerts on the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots]
The odds of winning a jackpot remain abysmal at 1 in 258.9 million for Mega Millions and 1 in 292.2 million for Powerball.
MEGA MILLIONS FAST FACTS
- Draw Date: Friday
- Estimated Jackpot Amount: $970 million
- Annuity Amount: Jackpot prize paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual graduated payments
- Cash Option Amount: Approximately $548 million
- Cost to Play: $2 per play; additional $1 per play for Megaplier; $3 for Just the Jackpot
- Drawings: 11 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday LIVE on Channel 2
- Overall Odds of Winning Any Prize: Approximately 1:24
- Odds of Winning Jackpot Prize: Approximately 1:302 million
- Date Jackpot Began Rolling: July 27
- Number of Rolls: 25
- Last Winning Jackpot Ticket: July 24, 2018 – $543 million (California)
- #1 Mega Millions Jackpot: March 30, 2012 – $656 million (Illinois, Kansas and Maryland)
POWERBALL FAST FACTS
- Draw Date: Saturday
- Estimated Jackpot Amount: $430 million
- Annuity Amount: Jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments
- Cash Option Amount: Approximately $248 million
- Cost to Play: $2 per play; an additional $1 per play to add the Power Play multiplier
- Drawings: 11 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday LIVE on Channel 2
- Overall Odds of Winning Any Prize: Approximately 1:24.87
- Odds of Winning Jackpot Prize: Approximately 1:292 million
- Date Jackpot Began Rolling: Aug. 15
- Number of Rolls: 20
- Last Winning Jackpot Ticket: Aug. 11, 2018 – $247 million jackpot (New York)
- #1 Powerball Jackpot: Jan. 13, 2016 – $1.586 billion jackpot (California, Florida and Tennessee)
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}