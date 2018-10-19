HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The Hall County Sheriff's office has confirmed that a body found in Lake Lanier is that of a woman who disappeared in the lake in July.
Madeline Sinagra, 31, jumped off a sailboat and became distressed in the water July 22.
DNR Sgt. Mike Burgamy said Sinagra decided to go for a swim to cool off. When she jumped into the water, the strong winds began pushing the sailboat away from her.
A man still on the boat tried to rescue the woman when she became tired. After attempts to throw a line to her failed, the man went after her, he told deputies.
“The male reported that he then went into the water in an attempt to rescue the victim, but was unable to locate her after she went under and did not resurface,” sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Stephen Wilbanks said in a statement.
Sinagra was not wearing a life jacket.
A fisherman discovered a badly decomposed female body near Bethel Park on October 12.
The remains were taken to the GBI lab in Decatur where authorities were able to identify the victim as Sinagra. The cause of death was drowning.
We'll have updates on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Historic Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1 BILLION hours ahead of drawing on Channel 2!
- 7 charged in Fort Valley State 'pimping investigation'
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}