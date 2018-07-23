HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators from the Department of Natural Resources and Hall County deputies are searching Lake Lanier for a missing woman.
Madeline Sinagra, 31, disappeared on Sunday, when the water was rough with high winds. Police say she and a friend were on a sailboat. She jumped into the water, but the strong winds began pushing the sailboat away from her.
The friend she was with tried to turn the boat toward her. He then jumped in to try and save her, but couldn’t. He ended up being rescued by a passerby.
The ongoing search for Sinagra and what we’ve learned about the victim, on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
