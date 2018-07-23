0 VIDEO: Athens-Clarke County police ‘reviewing facts' of officers restraining boy

ATHENS, Ga. - Athens-Clarke County police are investigating the circumstances behind a video circulating on social media of two of its officers restraining a boy.

“We have been made aware of a video that is making its way around social media involving two of our officers,” police said Monday on Facebook.

Police will issue a statement on the matter Monday, spokesman Epifanio Rodriguez said.

The video was posted by a woman who said she was a relative of the boy, whom she said was 7 years old. The video, which has been shared about 8,200 times since it was posted Sunday, shows two officers pinning the boy to the ground while restraining his arms behind his back.

The circumstances the led to the incident have not been made public by police. According to the poster’s caption, the boy was trying to talk to his father, who was in the officers’ police cruiser.

The video shows that both officers held the boy down at one point and had a pair of handcuffs out. However, the boy was never handcuffed.

“We ask that you remember we have made a promise of transparency to this community,” police said on Facebook, “and have upheld that promise on multiple occasions.”

