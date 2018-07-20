0 2 Investigates: Why the government can recall toy guns, but not real ones

The federal government oversees the safety of our food, our cars, even our pajamas. But if a gun is defective, the government can't do anything about it.

That's because when lawmakers passed the Consumer Product Safety act, they exempted guns and ammunition. That means the government can order the recall of toy guns, but not real guns.

Lifetime NRA member Bud Brown of Griffin had no idea.

Brown and his son, Jarred, shared a love of hunting. It was a bond between father and son that was forever broken on the last day of 2016. That day Jarred jumped off a back-porch ramp, and a Taurus PT 145 Millennium Pro holstered on his waist suddenly went off.

Jarred Brown, his dad and stepmother. Brown was killed in 2016 when he jumped off a back-porch ramp, and a Taurus PT 145 Millennium Pro holstered on his waist suddenly went off. WSB-TV

"When I got out there, I found Jarred laying down, kind of on his side," Bud Brown said.

"He died in our arms," stepmother Sonie Brown told Channel 2’s Tom Regan. "It was the worst day of my life."

Jarred Brown's father and stepmother could not understand how a holstered gun could fire spontaneously. Here's what they didn't know: At the time of Jarred Brown's death, Taurus had already settled a massive class-action lawsuit over the unintentional discharge of some of its guns. As part of that settlement, Taurus had agreed to repair or buy back 955,796 guns. One of the models included was the gun that killed Jarred Brown. Taurus refused to call the buy-back deal a recall and the company denied the guns had any defects.

