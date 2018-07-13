GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Complaints from across the country are piling up about clothing website based in China with a Gwinnett County connection.
LinkShe.com sells mostly bathing suits. Whether those suits get delivered is another story.
The watchdog site “Rip Off Report” has dozens of complaints against the site. The Better Business Bureau gives the company an F rating.
Ronit Lemke is one of many customers who said they ordered a suit from the online boutique because of the cheap prices – in her case, $20 cheaper than any other site she found. When it didn’t show up on time, she did some digging.
“All I found was complaints and I’m talking about, I probably spent two hours just going through complaints, just reading and reading and reading the exact same thing,” Lemke said.
When the suit eventually arrived, it was the wrong style and the wrong size.
But as with many similar websites from China, customers complain returns and exchanges aren’t easy.
How we uncovered hundreds of the returned suits inside a Gwinnett County woman’s garage, and what she said when we questioned her about it, Monday on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
