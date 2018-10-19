Man raped women inside car after posing as Uber driver

ATLANTA - Prosecutors say a man posed as an Uber driver and then kidnapped and assaulted young women.
Gabriel Rendon-Villasana was convicted on all charges Thursday but was back in court Friday to face sentencing.
The victims shared gut-wrenching testimony as the man was sentenced today. Channel 2’s Tom Regan will share what they had to say to the man, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
In two separate instances, Rendon-Villasana posed as an Uber driver and convinced the women to get into his car, after they left bars here in Buckhead.
He then drove off to an isolated area where he sexually assaulted them inside his vehicle.
