  • Triple shooting at Popeyes leaves victims in critical condition, police say

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a triple shooting in DeKalb County.

    The incident happened at a Popeyes restaurant on Panola Road around 9 p.m.

    DeKalb police told Channel 2 Action News three people were shot and all listed in critical condition.

