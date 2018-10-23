Triple shooting at Popeyes leaves victims in critical condition, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a triple shooting in DeKalb County.
The incident happened at a Popeyes restaurant on Panola Road around 9 p.m.
DeKalb police told Channel 2 Action News three people were shot and all listed in critical condition.
We have a photographer on the scene getting updates from investigators for Channel 2 Action News after the game.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}