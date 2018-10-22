Beloved Fulton PE teacher killed while crossing busy street

Students, colleagues and friends are mourning a Fulton teacher and coach who died Saturday night after a van hit her.
Sue Scheer was crossing Alpharetta Street near Pure Taqueria when the driver of the van did not see the teacher, police told Channel 2's Mike Petchenik.
Scheer had been with Fulton County Schools for 18 years, the district confirmed to Petchenik.
She was most recently an adaptive physical education teacher at Vickery Mill Elementary, Mt. Park Elementary and Roswell High.
Community mourning the death of a long-time @FultonCoSchools teacher and coach. Sue Scheer died Saturday night after a van hit her as she crossed Hwy 9. At 4, the impact friends say she had on them. pic.twitter.com/MMCYg58pm3— Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) October 22, 2018
