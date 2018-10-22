0 Dangerous suspect on the run after officer's shooting death; $5,000 reward offered

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga - Police are still searching for one suspect after a Gwinnett officer was killed in the line of duty Saturday.

A manhunt is underway for 18-year-old Tafahree Maynard, who police said "should be considered armed and dangerous." Investigators said Maynard fired the shots that killed Officer Antwan Toney.

U.S. Marshals arrested the second suspect, 19-year-old Isaiah Pretlow, Saturday night and charged him with aggravated assault. He is being held without bond and will appear in court Monday at 1:30 p.m.

Gwinnett County police said they detained three people for questioning Sunday after the SWAT team searched a house across the street from the deadly shooting.

Officers went into the Snellville home Sunday evening, hoping to catch Maynard, but he was not there.

“We had some pretty credible information that led us to believe that Maynard may have been in a house over on Crumps Landing Road,” Gwinnett County Sgt. Jake Smith said in a news conference.

Officer Toney is the fifth Gwinnett County police officer killed in the line of duty and the first since 1993.

The 30-year-old officer was just days from celebrating his third anniversary with the department on Oct. 26.

Toney's family is now planning his funeral for Wednesday. They're preparing to fly to Georgia from Southern California.

Dozens stopped by the Gwinnett County Police Headquarters Sunday to pay their respects to the fallen officer.

“He risked his life, taking this job and becoming a Gwinnett police officer, and I think it’s just so amazing. He was just a hero, a hero," Christiana Woodruff said.

Channel 2 Action News started following the officer-involved shooting from the moment it broke around 3 p.m. Saturday.

Toney was shot while responding to a suspicious vehicle parked near Shiloh Middle School in unincorporated Snellville.

Smith said someone reported the vehicle and that the people inside may have been smoking marijuana.

Toney and another officer approached the vehicle and that's when someone started shooting from inside the car.

"Before they could even get to the vehicle, shots rang out," Smith said.

Police said they have identified all four people inside of the car, but are not sharing any names.

Smith said it is a 50/50 chance whether Maynard is hiding out locally.

“He very well could have fled anywhere, and so we’ll rely on the news and social media to push his information out there and hopefully catch him,” Smith said. “But for now, we’re going to keep working the case.”

Police said CrimeStoppers tipsters can receive up to $5,000 for information leading to Maynard’s arrest.

