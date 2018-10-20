0 LIVE UPDATES: Gwinnett County officer has been shot; SWAT on scene

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned that a Gwinnett County police officer was shot Saturday afternoon in Snellville. The officer was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. Saturday near Shiloh High School, officials say. There is no word on the officer's condition.

Dozens of law enforcement vehicles are on the scene.

One resident said he saw the SWAT team run into a Snellville yard holding shields and long guns.

Residents who reached out to Channel 2 Action News say police have requested residents stay in their homes and told them they are still searching for the shooter. Other residents said they heard multiple gunshots.

At least one ambulance was seen rushing away from the scene.

LIVE UPDATES:

4:33 p.m.

Channel 2's Rikki Klaus says this is one of the most "intense and urgent" scenes she's been two as law enforcement vehicles continue to pour into Gwinnett County:

We just saw this on Bethany Church Road. pic.twitter.com/A672WaueiA — Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) October 20, 2018

4:27 p.m.

Channel 2's Chris Jose and photographer Brandon Bryant are seeing multiple Gwinnett County police vehicles headed to the area of the officer-involved shooting:

BREAKING: @SeidenWSBTV and I are seeing several Gwinnett County Patrol Units passing us in route to the officer-involved shooting. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/0HQKUpJPFh — Brandon Lee Bryant (@bbryantWSB) October 20, 2018

4:17 p.m

Neighbor told us he just saw the SWAT team run into a Snelville yard, following an officer-involved shooting. He said they had shields, long guns. pic.twitter.com/HkHm9D4zvO — Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) October 20, 2018

4:12 p.m.

Channel 2's Rikki Klaus has just arrived at a very active scene:

Police cars continue to speed by here in Gwinnett, following an officer-involved shooting. pic.twitter.com/MuTHLX1atS — Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) October 20, 2018

4:00 p.m.

Channel 2's Rikki Klaus and Michael Seiden are on their way to the scene to learn more.

BREAKING: Officer-involved shooting in unincorporated Snellville in Gwinnett County. We’re headed to the scene. @SeidenWSBTV is going to interview police. pic.twitter.com/9x1dyYSgf0 — Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) October 20, 2018

We have reporters and photographers headed to the scene for LIVE updates on this developing story.

