Man orders 2 waters, leaves $10,000 tip

GREENVILLE, N.C. - A customer left a server at a hot dog restaurant a $10,000 tip Friday after ordering two waters.
MrBeast, a YouTube star with nearly 9 million subscribers, surreptitiously sat down at Sup Dog restaurant, ordered two waters, browsed the menu and then left after plunking down 100 $100 bills and a note that read; “Thanks for the delicious water,” WRAL reported.
“He said he wants everyone to know that good things still happen to good people," restaurant owner Bret Oliverio told WRAL. "I thought it was pretty cool. I think he wanted to make someone's day and wanted to get that 'wow' factor."
Millions of viewers subscribe to MrBeast’s videos, some of which include episodes where he gives random online video game players thousands of dollars.
Some of MrBeast’s friends stayed behind to record the reaction; however, a video is not yet posted.
The server was impressed and generous. She kept $800 and split the rest with her co-workers.
