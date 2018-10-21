  • Hurricane Michael exposes 120-year-old shipwrecks off Florida coast

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    FLORIDA - Ships swept ashore nearly 120 years ago when a hurricane hit the Florida panhandle were recently uncovered by Hurricane Michael. 

    The well-documented wrecks washed up on Dog Island in 1899, when the Carrabelle hurricane brought 100 mph winds, causing $1 million in damage and killing seven people, according to the Florida Department of State

    “They’ve been mostly stationary since 1899 when they were wrecked in a hurricane,” Sarah Revell, spokeswoman with the Florida Department of State, wrote in an email to the Tallahassee Democrat. “From time to time, some parts of the site have become exposed.”

    Pictured, left to right: The Norwegian bark "Vale"; the American schooner "James A. Garfield"; the Norwegian bark "Jafnhar"[or Jafnar]; and another U.S. schooner, the "Mary E. Morse" (in the foreground). (Photo: State Archives of Florida)
    State Archives of Florida

    There are no plans for state archaeologists to visit the site, the Democrat reported.

