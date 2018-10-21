Hurricane Michael exposes 120-year-old shipwrecks off Florida coast

FLORIDA - Ships swept ashore nearly 120 years ago when a hurricane hit the Florida panhandle were recently uncovered by Hurricane Michael.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Officer killed in the line of duty
- Crowds swarm polls in record numbers for early voting in Georgia
- 63 fetuses removed from funeral home in widening investigation
The well-documented wrecks washed up on Dog Island in 1899, when the Carrabelle hurricane brought 100 mph winds, causing $1 million in damage and killing seven people, according to the Florida Department of State.
“They’ve been mostly stationary since 1899 when they were wrecked in a hurricane,” Sarah Revell, spokeswoman with the Florida Department of State, wrote in an email to the Tallahassee Democrat. “From time to time, some parts of the site have become exposed.”
There are no plans for state archaeologists to visit the site, the Democrat reported.
Ships wrecked on Dog Island in 1899 unearthed by Hurricane Michael https://t.co/MAsFKAB79U— Tallahassee Democrat (@TDOnline) October 20, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}