'Armed and dangerous' suspect still at-large in officer's shooting death

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police are still searching for one suspect after a Gwinnett officer was killed in the line of duty Saturday.
A manhunt is under way for 18-year-old Tafahree Maynard, who police say "should be considered armed and dangerous." Investigators say Maynard fired the shots that killed officer Antwan Toney.
U.S. Marshals arrested the second suspect, 19-year-old Isaiah Pretlow, Saturday night and charged him with aggravated assault. Police originally said they thought up to four suspects were involved, but confirmed Sunday morning that Pretlow and Maynard are the only suspects.
New Mugshot of man GWINNETT Police say helped shooter of Officer Antwan Toney get away from scene , then pointed his own gun at second officer during manhunt . Isaiah Pretlow booked into jail 30 minutes ago. Accused shooter Tafahree Maynard still at large . pic.twitter.com/EGXFPKCUdz— Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) October 21, 2018
Officer Toney is the fifth Gwinnett County police officer killed in the line of duty and the first since 1993. The 30-year-old officer was just days from celebrating his 3rd anniversary with the department on October 26.
Channel 2 Action News started following the officer-involved shooting from the moment it broke around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Toney was shot while responding to a suspicious vehicle parked near Shiloh Middle School in unincorporated Snellville.
Gwinnett County Sgt. Jake Smith said in a news conference that someone reported the vehicle and that the people inside may have been smoking marijuana.
Toney and another officer approached the vehicle and that's when someone started shooting from inside the car.
"Before they could even get to the vehicle, shots rang out," Smith said
