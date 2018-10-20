GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County officer killed in the line of duty Saturday has been identified as Officer Antwan Toney.
He was just 30 years old.
Channel 2 Action News has learned that Toney joined the department as a recruit on October 26, 2015. He graduated from the Police Academy in May of 2016.
He was just 6 days from celebrating his 3rd anniversary with Gwinnett County police.
Channel 2's Tony Thomas has obtained video of the moments his mother pinned his badge on him on his graduation day from the academy.
Officer Antwan Toney in April 2016 being sworn in as officer . Family pinned his badge on his chest .#gwinnettcounty #fallenhero pic.twitter.com/rLgoZtxEsN— Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) October 20, 2018
