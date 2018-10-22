GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has confirmed that a middle school student is in custody after stabbing a teacher Monday afternoon at Trickum Middle School.
Police said the victim is a woman and she was taken to an area hospital.
Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas reports the school was on lockdown, but the lockdown has been lifted.
We have a reporter and photographer working on learning more information about this developing story. WATCH Channel 2 Action News right now for LIVE updates.
Principal Ryan Queen sent the following statement to parents:
I need to share with you a serious incident that occurred at school this afternoon. A student has been taken into custody after stabbing one of our teachers during a class. This occurred in an 8th grade language arts classroom. The student was immediately apprehended and all other students are safe. The teacher has been transported to an area hospital, but was conscious and talking to first responders. Again, all students and teachers are safe. We anticipate dismissing as usual. I will communicate more as additional information becomes available.
