Woman charged with kidnapping almost 30 years after Georgia teen disappeared

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is hoping to find a Georgia woman who disappeared 27 years ago after it made a recent arrest in the case.
The GBI arrested 46-year-old Melinda McSwain on Thursday and charged her with kidnapping in the disappearance of Sabrina Long.
McSwain now lives in Broxton, located in Coffee County in southeast Georgia, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
TRENDING STORIES:
Long was last seen at her home in Macon on Aug. 14, 1991 when she was 19 years old. The case had been cold since the GBI was called in to assist with the investigation on 1992.
Anyone with information about Long’s disappearance is encouraged to contact the GBI Perry Office at 478-987-4545.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}