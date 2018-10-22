DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting at a Waffle House in DeKalb County.
Police said it happened at the Waffle House on Columbia Drive early Monday morning.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington spoke to a store manager, who said the shooter tried to rob them before shooting an employee.
BREAKING NEWS:— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) October 22, 2018
DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting at a local Waffle House.
The exclusive details, i just learned next. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/KXFncNTJS6
NEW DETAILS:— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) October 22, 2018
Waffle House management tells me, an employee was shot during a robbery, this morning.
The employee was rushed to a nearby hospital.
Still working to get an update on the employee's condition.@wsbtv #DeKalb pic.twitter.com/DSCQIsYoVA
