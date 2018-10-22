  • Waffle House employee shot in attempted robbery

    By: Audrey Washington

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting at a Waffle House in DeKalb County.

    Police said it happened at the Waffle House on Columbia Drive early Monday morning.

    Channel 2's Audrey Washington spoke to a store manager, who said the shooter tried to rob them before shooting an employee.

     

     

