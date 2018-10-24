This is why may never know who the $1.6 billion Mega Millions winner is...

SOUTH CAROLINA - Unless you personally know the person who matched all the numbers of the $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot, we may never know who the winner is.
Someone in South Carolina won the largest lottery prize ever in U.S. history. If that person chooses the cash payout, it'll be $913.7 million.
But it's likely never know who made history. That's because South Carolina is one of several states in the country that allow winners to remain anonymous.
Delaware, Kansas, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio and South Carolina all allow lottery winners to remain anonymous if that's what the winners prefer, according to Maryland Lottery and Gaming.
In Georgia, winners can choose against having their identities released publicly if their prize is larger than $250,000.
Some financial experts advise winners of big lottery prizes to try to remain anonymous.
Some states have a law explicitly requiring that lottery winners be publicly identified.
In Michigan, Mega Millions and Powerball winners must step forward publicly, but winners of other state lottery games can remain anonymous should they choose, according to Maryland Lottery and Gaming.
