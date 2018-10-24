NEW YORK - Two suspicious packages were sent to the homes of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, the Secret Service says.
At the Clintons' home in Westchester County, New York, a potentially workable explosive device was found just after 1 a.m. Wednesday by someone who checks the Clintons' mail, a senior law enforcement official said.
Later this morning, a second package addressed to the Obama's Washington DC home was intercepted.
BREAKING: Secret Service says it intercepted two suspicious packages: One addressed to Hillary Clinton and the other to the residence of former Pres. Barack Obama. https://t.co/F6V4OS28dA pic.twitter.com/z0TwiBUewP— Dan Linden (@DanLinden) October 24, 2018
The packages were similar in construction to an explosive device found earlier this week in the home mailbox of billionaire George Soros in a nearby community, according to an official to the Associated Press.
On Monday, a bomb was found in the mailbox at the suburban New York home of Soros, the liberal billionaire philanthropist who has been denounced by President Donald Trump and vilified by right-wing conspiracy theorists, authorities said.
Federal agents safely detonated the device after being summoned Monday by a security officer at the sprawling, wooded compound, about 50 miles north of Manhattan. The 88-year-old Soros was not home at the time.
The homes of both the Clintons and Soros are about 10 miles apart, according to reports.
Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.
