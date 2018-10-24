Funeral to honor fallen Gwinnett County police officer Antwan Toney

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - He died protecting the community he loved. And today, the community will have a chance to say its final goodbye.
Flags are flying at half-staff at the state capitol in honor of police officer Antwan Toney.
Law officers from Georgia and other states will honor and pay tribute to one of their own killed in the line of duty.
We're working to learn the details for today's funeral, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
On Tuesday, hundreds attended a visitation for Toney at a funeral home in Peachtree Corners. They included his family, friends, police officers and other community members.
Toney, 30, was fatally wounded while responding to a suspicious vehicle behind a middle school on Saturday.
TRENDING STORIES:
The alleged gunman was found following a massive manhunt. He was killed after refusing to surrender to police.
Toney is the fourth Georgia officer killed by gunfire this year.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}